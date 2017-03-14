March 15, 2017

Butte - Jocelyn Dodge won the Montana Tourism Award for Tourism Ambassador at the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation. Presented by the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development, the award recognizes an outstanding individual with a history of dedication and significant positive contributions to tourism at the community, regional or statewide scales.

Jocelyn Dodge is the epitome of doing everything possible to improve Southwest Montana as a recreation destination. Beyond her everyday work as a Recreation Forester for the United States Forest Service in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Butte-Jefferson Ranger Districts, she has actively served on the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Board, Butte Civic Center Board, Butte Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board, Board for Montana Trails, Recreation and Parks Association, and Mother Lode Board of Directors. She is also a member of Restore Silver Bow Creek working on Project Green. Jocelyn focuses her skill and talent on building, restoring, and revitalizing the recreation opportunities throughout the state, with a recent success in the establishment of Thompson Park (the only Congressional Designated Municipal Recreation Area in the National Forest system). Thanks to the work of Jocelyn, Southwest Montana’s recreational opportunities have proven to be an increasingly important resource over the last few years, whether it be for individuals within the community or tourists planning on visiting the state.

She is not one that waits for others to make things happen; she chooses to be the change she and so many others wish to see. The impact of her passion can be seen in accomplishments she has gained over the years, including, the National Trails Award (2006), the Regional Foresters Award (2008), and the CRT Achievement Award (2015).

Jocelyn’s passion and dedication for improving what makes the great state of Montana shine makes her an undeniable and irreplaceable asset to Southwest Montana.