Butte Highland View Golf Course Pro Shop Now Open
March 14, 2017
BUTTE – The Butte Highland View Golf Course Pro Shop is now open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Make sure to purchase all your golfing needs before the golf seasons kicks off (weather permitting) on April 1st. In addition to clubs and apparel, the pro shop is now selling season passes; get yours today.
Single: $300.00;
Senior (Over 60): $220.00;
Junior: (18 and Under): $125.00;
College Student (With Valid Student ID Card): $220.00
Couple: $425.00;
Senior Couple: $300.00;
Family (With Children 18 and Under): $525.00;
Family (With College Student): $575.00;
Annual Cart Usage: $250.00; and
Annual Cart Trail Fee: $125.00.
Stop by the Pro Shop and make sure you are ready for summer.
For questions, please contact Mark Fisher, Butte Highland View Golf Course Pro at (406) 494-7900 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it." target="_blank" style="color: #1155cc;">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..