City Desk





March 14, 2017

BUTTE – The Butte Highland View Golf Course Pro Shop is now open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Make sure to purchase all your golfing needs before the golf seasons kicks off (weather permitting) on April 1 st . In addition to clubs and apparel, the pro shop is now selling season passes; get yours today.

Single: $300.00;

Senior (Over 60): $220.00;

Junior: (18 and Under): $125.00;

College Student (With Valid Student ID Card): $220.00

Couple: $425.00;

Senior Couple: $300.00;

Family (With Children 18 and Under): $525.00;

Family (With College Student): $575.00;

Annual Cart Usage: $250.00; and

Annual Cart Trail Fee: $125.00.

Stop by the Pro Shop and make sure you are ready for summer.