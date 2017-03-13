City Desk

March 13, 2017

BUTTE, Mont. – The Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation (MICDC) congratulates Timber Crooker on the purchase of her first home, which was made possible by the first HomeNow Down Payment Gift awarded in Butte. MICDC’s HomeNow Down Payment Gift Program provides qualifying homebuyers with funding to put toward the purchase of a home with no requirement to repay. Considering that a recent survey showed 62% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings, the HomeNow program has the potential to change lives across Montana.

Timber, who is a single mother, wants to start her own home-based child-care business, and to do so feels she needs to own a house. She didn’t plan to look for a home until this spring, but as she was driving by one for sale that she liked, she took the opportunity to look inside and made an offer two days later.

“I’m super-excited about owning my own home,” Timber said. “If I hadn’t had HomeNow, I wouldn’t have been able to get the house.”

Timber worked with Kurry Mills Hoffman and Jennifer Plute at RE/MAX Premier to find her home and secured her mortgage and HomeNow Down Payment Gift through Amber Docken at Fairway Mortgage.



“It’s especially exciting to be able to support first-time homebuyers like Timber as they transition into homeownership. Many people who qualify for a home loan have not been able to save enough for a down payment. This program puts the possibility of homeownership within reach for many of them,” Amber said.

One of the biggest challenges potential homebuyers face isn't making monthly mortgage payments – many already pay as much or more in rent – but saving for the down payment and closing costs. Given that a 3.5% down payment on a $175,000 home is $6,250 and most Americans have less than $1,000 in savings, the HomeNow Down Payment Gift Program has the potential to help many Montanans who would otherwise be unable to buy a home.

“We are excited to be getting such a strong response to this new program,” said MICDC President Dave Glaser. “Considering that most people can’t afford to cover the cost of the down payment and closing costs of purchasing a home, we are offering critical support to Montana residents.

The HomeNow Down Payment Gift Program is available for both conventional and FHA loans.

To be eligible for a gift on a conventional loan, homebuyers must:

§ Qualify for a 30-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae HomeReady conventional loan.

§ Have income within established limits.

§ Have a minimum 680 credit score.

§ Occupy the property as a primary residence.

To be eligible for a gift on an FHA, VA or Rural Development loan, homebuyers must:

§ Qualify for a 30-year, fixed-rate FHA, VA or Rural Development loan.

§ Have income within established limits.

§ Have a minimum 640 credit score.

§ Occupy the property as a primary residence.

The HomeNow Down Payment Gift Program is not limited to first-time homebuyers, and can be used for housing purchases or rate/term refinances.

Potential homebuyers should contact a participating mortgage lender to find out if they qualify for the program. In the Butte region, please contact Fairway Independent Mortgage at (406) 599-0497 or Opportunity Bank at (406) 494-2233. For a complete list of HomeNow approved lenders throughout the state of Montana, visit http://mtcdc.org/.

A photo of Timber Crooker is available for download here.

Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation

The Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation (MICDC) provides consulting services and financing to entrepreneurs and small business owners across Montana and Idaho, as well as affordable housing solutions in Montana. MICDC was one of the first Community Development Finance Institutions in the country to be certified by the U.S. Treasury, and its powerful New Markets Tax Credit Program has brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Montana and Idaho and created thousands of jobs. Since its start in 1986, the nonprofit MICDC has grown to over $400 million in loans under management, with offices in Missoula, Bozeman and Boise. Learn more at http://mtcdc.org/.



