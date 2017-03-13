March 13, 2017

BUTTE – Butte will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2017. The parade will kick-off at noon and wind its way through Uptown Butte, beginning at the corner of Arizona and Granite Streets, proceeding west along Granite to Montana Street, it will then head south along Montana to Park Street, turn east and travel along Park ending at its intersection with Arizona. Please note there will be no street parking along the parade route from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, the ‘Park-Street-Palooza’ will begin in the Corette Black Carlson and Mickelson P.C. parking lot (on Park Street between Montana and South Dakota Streets, across from Insty Prints, Best Burger and Terminal Meats). A new addition to the Butte St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, the Park-Street-Palooza is an afternoon and evening of live music, merriment, food and craft vendors. The Park-Street-Palooza will run from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and include live musical performances by Heather Lingle, Letter B and the Voodoo Horseshoes. Vendor space is still available; if you are interested in being a vendor please contact Matt Boyle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Butte-Silver Bow reminds citizens to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly and always use a designated driver.

For questions or concerns, please contact Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation at (406) 498-3549 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Bob Lazzari Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Special Events Coordinator at (406) 497-6535 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .









