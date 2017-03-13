City Desk

March 13, 2017

Butte, MT (March 13, 2017) – St. James Healthcare was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the best health care possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said St. James Healthcare Interim President Jay Doyle. “We are very proud to receive this honor and recognition.”

St. James Healthcare scored in the top 100 of rural and community hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers. The list of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and more information about the study can be found at www.iVantageINDEX.com.

The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America – and the INDEX measures them across eight pillars of hospital strength: Inpatient Share Ranking, Outpatient Share Ranking, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspectives, and Financial Stability.

In addition to St. James Healthcare, SCL Health Montana is proud to announce St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City have also been recognized as “Top 100” hospitals. St. Vincent Healthcare was named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by Truven Health Analytics®, part of the IBM Watson HealthTM business, a leading provider of information and solutions that support healthcare cost and quality improvement. Holy Rosary Healthcare was named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

About St. James Healthcare

St. James Healthcare is the largest acute care facility in southwest Montana providing quality care close to home. Accredited by the Joint Commission, St. James offers more than 30 medical specialties and has a 65-member medical staff. As part of the SCL Health System, St. James has provided quality healthcare in the region for more than 135 years. For more information, visit www.stjameshealthcare.org.