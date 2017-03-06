City Desk





March 13, 2017

Hello Cobras Nation! We can finally confirm our opponent

for the first playoff series ever played at the Butte Community Ice

Center.... the Bellingham Blazers will face off against your Butte

Cobras

this Saturday

, Sunday and if necessary

Monday

night!

Saturday

and

Monday

, the puck drops at

7pm

and Sunday at

2pm

. Your Butte Cobras

are 6-0 vs the Blazers this year, outscoring Bellingham 35-7 in those

6 games.... Butte America... WHO IS READY FOR SOME BUTTE COBRAS