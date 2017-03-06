This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
March 13, 2017
Butte - Hello Cobras Nation! We can finally confirm our opponent
for the first playoff series ever played at the Butte Community Ice
Center.... the Bellingham Blazers will face off against your Butte
Cobras this Saturday, Sunday and if necessary Monday night! Saturday
and Monday, the puck drops at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Your Butte Cobras
are 6-0 vs the Blazers this year, outscoring Bellingham 35-7 in those
6 games.... Butte America... WHO IS READY FOR SOME BUTTE COBRAS
PLAYOFF HOCKEY 

