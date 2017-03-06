This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
New executive order blocking MuslimsMarch 6, 2017
The executive order to block visas from being issued to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries has been signed by Trump. This revokes and replaces the current suspended order that has been known a the 'travel ban.' The new order bans arrivals from specific majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends the entire U.S. refugee program for 120 days. Trump's order has also put a cap of 50,000 refugees admitted this fiscal year, reports NPR.
President Trump says Obama wire tapped his phonesMarch 6, 2017
Saturday morning Trump tweeted that former President Obama had his personal phones tapped in the Trump Tower. Trump is accusing Obama of "McCarthyism" and said he is a "bad (or sick) guy," reports NPR.
State officials say to safely enjoy poultryMarch 3, 2017
Montana - Today more people are raising poultry in their backyard than ever before. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, (DPHHS) says, "raising your own flock can be rewarding and fun experience," but doing so should include safe handling practices. Epidemiologist for the DPHHS said, "Even healthy animals can carry organisms that make people sick." Salmonella struck 15 Montana's in 2016, 895 in the U.S. and hospitalized 209.
Two bills introduced by Tester and Daines to complete Montana Hydro ProjectsMarch 3, 2017
Butte - Two bills to ensure the completion of two hydroelectric facilities in Montana have been introduced to legislation by Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines. "Montana has incredible energy resources and the Gibson and Clark Canyon Dam projects will responsibly develop those and create good-paying jobs for Montana," said Tester.
Date for special election to replace Zinke has been setMarch 3, 2017
Butte - Governor Bullock has decided on Thursday, May 25 as the day best suited for the special election. Why this date? Montana Statue states that an election must take place 85-100 days after the position becomes available. This election is to replace Ryan Zinke. The May 25 is the earliest possible choice, reports, ABC FOX Montana.
March 13, 2017
Butte - Hello Cobras Nation! We can finally confirm our opponent
for the first playoff series ever played at the Butte Community Ice
Center.... the Bellingham Blazers will face off against your Butte
Cobras this Saturday, Sunday and if necessary Monday night! Saturday
and Monday, the puck drops at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Your Butte Cobras
are 6-0 vs the Blazers this year, outscoring Bellingham 35-7 in those
6 games.... Butte America... WHO IS READY FOR SOME BUTTE COBRAS
PLAYOFF HOCKEY
