City Desk



March 10, 2017

Butte - The YMCA and T.A.S.C. (Teens Advocating a Safe Community)are co-hosting a St. Patrick's Day party at the Y on Friday, March 17, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., free for all Active Teens (6th, 7th, and 8th graders) in our community. DJ Doc Savage is providing music. Swimming, games, food, and other activities add up to one huge night of safe fun!

Other Highlights

- One day, one ride, one child. First annual Bike-A-Thon, Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get your team together and come ride for a cause. Details at the Welcome Center.

- Mark your calendar, the annual Easter Swim is Friday, April 7, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each child chooses an inflatable spring toy floating in the pool. Bunny hop races and fruit parfaits. $5 per child.

- OULA, Monday and Wednesday, 5:30 to 6:15 a.m.

- Spin, Tuesday and Thursday, 12:10 to 1:00 p.m.

- Recovering from surgery or an accident? We offer pool classes throughout the day Monday through Friday that will help improve your mobility. Come try a class for free.

- Are you sitting too much during the day? Move your body at the Y. Lots of classes to choose from in and out of the water. Register for a Personal Training session to get a tailored workout just for you.

- Spring Break Camp, April 13, 14, 17. Field trip, Easter Egg Hunt, Pool Party, Easter flyer races. $15/day YMCA After School, $25/day for Members, $35/day for Non-Members. Bring a sack lunch, swim suit, and a smile!

- Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

- Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, and healthy snacks.