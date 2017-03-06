This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Flurry of snow-related accidents hit Butte

March 9. 2017
ButteNews.net

There were nine snow-related accident's between 6:30 pm yesterday and this morning's 11 am media briefing in the sheriff's office.

The accidents include a vehicle hitting a light pole and several two-car accidents.  Sheriff Ed Lester also reported that a jackknifed semi truck blocked both lanes of traffic on Homestake Pass during the snow storm that struck the area yesterday. 

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 pm today, according to the National Weather Service.

