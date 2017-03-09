City Desk





TOWNSEND, Mont. – Pauline Webb wore many hats during her 96 years of life, wearing whatever hat fit the role she lived.

“You do wear many hats, especially if you live a full life,” said Webb in a 2014 interview with Denise Thompson, Broadwater Conservation District administrator, as part of the Montana Women and Agriculture, Oral History Project. “I did a lot of things – I became a cattlewoman, I taught some, I worked in a grocery store, I worked in an antique shop. The fact is, I wore a lot of hats.”

Born in 1920, Webb spent her childhood in the small town of Brockton, Iowa. She graduated from Brockton High School in 1938 and soon after received her teaching certificate. In Spring 1940, Webb met a Montana cowboy who had traveled to Iowa to visit his grandmother. They married at Christmastime 1940, and Webb left Iowa for Montana.

“I lost my school (teaching job), and I came to Montana, this beautiful, beautiful state,” said Webb during the interview. “In those days, if a teacher was married in Iowa, she didn’t get to teach school. But, you could be married and teach in Montana.”

In the early years of their marriage, Webb’s husband, Earl, worked in the nearby mines and she taught in country schools until ranching opportunities arose. First, they herded cattle for the local stock association and Forest Service.

“We moved up into a cabin from May to November. We stayed up in this one-room cabin – for a girl who’d been in town all her life, it was very different,” Webb recalled. “We rode every day, we salted and moved cattle. We fixed watering troughs, cut brush and made trails.”

The Webbs then began milking cows and managing a neighbor’s ranch, which they later purchased and named the 54 Ranch. The Webbs raised Herefords and black baldy cattle, as well as grew irrigated crops on their ranch, all while raising two sons and a daughter.

“God gave us some land, and he wanted us to take care of it because it’s our livelihood – that’s where our food comes from, our existence,” said Webb of the bond with the land and ranching culture. “Our water is so very, very important. We have to take care of these things.”

Women play many roles on a ranch, and Webb said her role was to support her husband.

“I’ve always liked the leadership of a man, but it takes a strong woman to stand behind a man to encourage him to go on,” she said. “Anything I could do, I would do for my husband. When he needed a calf pulled and nobody was available, I would put on my coat and go out and help him. It just takes a good woman behind a good man to make things work.”

Sadly, Webb passed away in November 2016, but her story is transcribed on the Montana Women & Agriculture Oral History Project Web site. Read more about Webb and other Montana farm and ranch women at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/cardd/conservation-districts/oral-history-project/women-in-agriculture-stories.