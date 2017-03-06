This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Little Basin Creek Road open

City Desk

Little Basin Creek Road open

Print
March 9, 2017
ButteNews.net

Click on image for larger view

Photo by Dan Dennehy, BSB Office of Emergency Management

Little Basin Creek reopened last night, Sheriff Ed Lester said in an email.
The message came in at about 8:30 pm.
The rolled tanker truck remains at the scene, "and will remain at the location for some time," the sheriff said.
The fire department will leave personnel at the scene to monitor the spill site and to ensure safety, the sheriff said.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Thursday the 9th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting