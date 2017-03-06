City Desk

March 8, 2017

4:38 pm



First efforts to stop the flow of propane from a leaking tanker truck on Little Basin Creek Road have failed, Sheriff Ed Lester reports.

The truck rolled roughly 1.6 miles south of where the road intersects with Beef Trail Road. Little Basin Creek road is currently closed. The road might be closed for some time. The Sheriff wrote in an email, “There is potential for a long term closure of Little Basin Creek Road due to this hazardous situation.”

The propane provider and the Butte-Silver Bow fire department are working to stop the leak, the sheriff said.

Two residences were evacuated because of the leak, and authorities believe that Little Basin Creek road is the only route into the Little Basin Creek area where other homes are located. “We are working to come up with a plan to safely move residents in and out of the area,” the sheriff said.



