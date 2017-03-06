City Desk





March 8, 2017

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to notify the public and seek comments on a proposal to upgrade 8.1 miles of guardrail on Interstate 15 north of Boulder in Jefferson County. The project begins approximately three miles north of the Boulder Interchange at reference post 167.0 and extends north for 8.1 miles, ending near the Jefferson City Interchange at reference post 175.1.

Proposed work includes installation of new compliant guardrail. The purpose of the project is to replace all guardrail on Boulder Hill.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

For more information, please contact Butte District Administrator Jeff Ebert at (406) 494-9625 or Project Design Engineer Jennifer Nelson at (406) 494 9636. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068, or online at:

Please note that your comments are for project UPN 9245000. Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620;

