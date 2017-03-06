City Desk

The man found dead on the sofa at his home on Aluminum Street in midtown Butte was Ryan Simpson.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche texted from Missoula. “Although he did have some wounds from a propane tank explosion, it was a suicide, LeBreche wrote.

Mr. Simpson’s body had been transported to Missoula to the state crime lab, the coroner reported Sunday.

A neighbor called police when the explosion went off in the home Saturday. The blast blew the windows out of the residence, and the home’s ceiling collapsed.

Two intact explosive devices were found in the home, and there were “numerous guns in the home,” Sheriff Ed Lester told reporters this morning. The sheriff noted that there were both pistols and “long guns” in the home. Gunpowder and additional propane tanks were found there as well.

Mr. Simpson was 32.



