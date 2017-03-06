City Desk

March, 6, 2017ButteNews.net

Shaun Gonzales fought the law, and the law won.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue in Butte where they spoke with Mr. Gonzales about an alleged assault on a woman.

While Gonzales spoke with one officer, the woman spoke with another.

Suspect Gonzales became irritated by the woman’s conversation with the policeman, and a “physical altercation” broke out, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters.

Mr. Gonzales punched one of the policemen, and the ensuing scuffle traveled from the porch of the residence and into the yard.

During the fight, an officer deployed his taser in “drive stun mode,” police said. When the device is deployed in this manner, the weapon’s probes are not fired at the suspect. The taser is pressed directly against the suspect. This is not usually debilitating, but a “pain compliance method,” according to policeone.com.

Compliance was achieved.

Mr. Gonzales was subdued and arrested, police said.

Police came to the property because the woman at the residence reported that she had been assaulted by Gonzales, police said.



The call came in at about 1:30 Saturday morning.

According to the undersheriff, the woman had gone out on the porch to call the police. Mr. Gonzales followed and grabbed her by the neck. He took the phone and threw it into the yard, police reported, citing the woman’s statement.

Mr. Gonzales was taken to Saint James hospital after his arrest, police said.



Among the charges that he faces is "assault on a peace officer," the undersheriff said.