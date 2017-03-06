City Desk





Butte, MT – St. James Healthcare’s Drug Take Back Program benefits the Butte community.

The St. James Healthcare Pharmacy has been awarded a grant to provide drug take-back services for the community. Prior to that, the Butte Police Department was the only DEA-approved location for medication disposal offered in Butte. Drugs play an important role in treating many conditions and diseases and when they are no longer needed, it is important to dispose of them properly to help reduce harm from accidental exposure or intentional misuse. Having an additional location in Butte provides better access for the community.





The Montana Pharmacy Safe Medication Disposal Initiative awarded up to ten grants of $2,000 each to selected pharmacy applicants. The initiative was designed to increase prescription drug take-back locations at pharmacies throughout the state, and St. James Healthcare is proud to be one of them,” said Mike Douthitt, St. James’ Director of Pharmacy. “At St. James Healthcare, the safety of our patients is always our top priority, and this is a great service for our patients and our community. Our first collection box is full and ready to be shipped to the disposal company,” he said.

