City Desk





March 6, 2017

Dillon, Mont.- The No. 10 Montana Western Bulldogs (24-1, 14-4) Lost a heart breaker Saturday night at the Straugh Gymnasium. Falling to Lewis-Clark State College (23-9, 11-7) 101-95 in overtime of the Frontier Conference semi-finals.



The Bulldogs held a five point lead with 23 seconds left, when the Warriors hit a three-point shot to cut the lead to two. On the ensuing in-bounds attempt the Bulldogs were called for a five-second violation, despite calling for a timeout. The Warriors tied the game on driving layup, and the Bulldogs buzzer beater attempt fell short.



The overtime period went back and forth, before the Warriors pulled away in the final minute to win the game by six, and advance to the conference championship game.



Dom Robinson (Tacoma, Wash.) carried the team, playing all 45 minutes, making a career high 13 shots and scoring a career high 39 points. He also had six rebounds and four assists.



The Warriors shot 55 percent from the field, while the Bulldogs shot just 39 percent, half of the Bulldogs shot attempts were from downtown, but could only connect on 13 of the 40 they shot. They Bulldogs uncharacteristically missed nine free throws, many coming late in the second half.



Shyke Smalls (Great Falls, Mont.) scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (Missoula, Mont.) scored 16 and had six rebounds. Kooper Kidgell (Billings, Mont.) scored 12 points.



With the Bulldogs already guaranteed a spot in the NAIA national tournament, the loss isn’t a major blow despite the frustration of blowing a late lead. The Warriors however, were a bubble team and desperately needed a win to qualify for the tournament



The Bulldogs will find out who they play next, when NAIA bracket is released on March 8, at 6 p.m.



