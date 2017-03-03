City Desk

March 6, 2017

Butte - The Butte Cobras ended their franchise best season with a dominating victory of the Lake Tahoe Icemen. The Cobras pick up their 32nd win of the season and now have a 2 week bye until the first round of the playoffs begin. Butte has finished in 3rd place overall and will play Seattle or Bellingham in the first round in 2 weeks. The Cobras went 11-1 overall this season against both teams, losing to Seattle 3-2 on February 10 2017.



Friday, 3-3-2017 5-4 loss



Saturday, 3-4-2017 10-3 win



Sunday, 3-5-2017 11-1 win



