Today more people are raising poultry in their backyard than ever before. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services , (DPHHS) says, "raising your own flock can be rewarding and fun experience," but doing so should include safe handling practices. Epidemiologist for the DPHHS said, "Even healthy animals can carry organisms that make people sick." Salmonella struck 15 Montana's in 2016, 895 in the U.S. and hospitalized 209.Two bills to ensure the completion of two hydroelectric facilities in Montana have been introduced to legislation by Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines. "Montana has incredible energy resources and the Gibson and Clark Canyon Dam projects will responsibly develop those and create good-paying jobs for Montana," said Tester.Governor Bullock has decided on Thursday, May 25 as the day best suited for the special election. Why this date? Montana Statue states that an election must take place 85-100 days after the position becomes available. This election is to replace Ryan Zinke. The May 25 is the earliest possible choice, reports, ABC FOX Montana.- Several democrats are making their way to the empty set created by Ryan Zinke's appointment to Secretary of Interior. Among those seeking the seat are Mission Mountain Wood Band's, Rob Quist, House of Representatives, Amanda Curtis of Butte, and Kelly McCarthy of Billings. Governor Bullock to call a May 25, 2017 election, reports NBC Montana.Another politician uses public email while in office. Mike Pence used an AOL account to conduct official business while he was governor of Indiana. He used the private account to communicate with advisers to include the Indiana homeland security. An article in The Indianapolis Star reports that it obtain 29 pages of email records, reports NPR.