City Desk

A man was found dead in his home on Aluminum Saturday, Coroner Lee LeBreche reported yesterday in a text message.

The man was 32, the message said. He was the victim of a fire. His body has been transported to the state crime lab for toxicology tests. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified, the message said.

Authorities believe that the name will be released “most likely by Monday afternoon.”

KXLF reported yesterday, citing comment from BSB police Captain Doug Conway,that police arrived at the scene at roughly 6 pm on Saturday. Conway told KXLF that a neighbor had called in the incident.

The station reported that the man had set off an explosion in his home. A Montana Standard story, citing the same source, said that the man “appeared” to have set off the device. The Standard story, written by Susan Dunlap, also said that Conway had said that it was unclear whether the device had been set off intentionally.