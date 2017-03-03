City Desk





March 3, 2017

The Butte Cobras go into the Medford Madhouse and make a huge

statement defeating the Spartans 5-2! Chance Aquino collects the

Cobras 4th straight hat trick in the last 4 games played.

The Cobras are now only 4 points out of 2nd place with 3 games left in

the regular season.. The Cobras will travel to Lake Tahoe CA where

they will play the Icemen

Friday

,

Saturday

and

Sunday





