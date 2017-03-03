This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Cobras 5 Spartans 2

City Desk

Cobras 5 Spartans 2

Print


March 3, 2017
Butte - The Butte Cobras go into the Medford Madhouse and make a huge statement defeating the Spartans 5-2! Chance Aquino collects the Cobras 4th straight hat trick in the last 4 games played.

The Cobras are now only 4 points out of 2nd place with 3 games left in the regular season.. The Cobras will travel to Lake Tahoe CA where they will play the Icemen FridaySaturday and Sunday

Link to box score

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Friday the 3rd. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting