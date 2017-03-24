City Desk

March 3, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alina Kiryayeva has captured the attention of audiences and critics around the world with her “crystal clarity” (Imperial Valley Press). She will present a program of classic piano favorites.

“…Ms. Kiryayeva has the instrument at her command…” ~-Mid Hudson Times, New York, NY

Alina Kiryayeva is a native of Ukraine. She performed her first solo recital at age eight, and solo debut with an orchestra at eleven. She was the First Prize winner of the Senigallia International Competition, Italy. Ms. Kiryayeva has also claimed top prizes in several international piano competitions in the United States, including the Grace Welsh International Competition, and the California Young Artist International Competition. Kiryayeva has toured Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Holland, Japan and the United States. She has performed with the Kharkov State Philharmonic and State Opera Theatre Orchestras, The Imperial Valley Symphony Orchestra and the New York Symphonic Ensemble Orchestra. Kiryayeva released a solo piano album in 2013 entitled “Sonatas.” The album was featured on 150th broadcast of "Women in Music" on CKWR Radio in Ontario, Canada. Click here to view a video on Alina Kiryayeva

The Butte Community Concert Association (“BCCA”) has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1930. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.

For details on this event call Ed Malesich 1-406-723-4689.