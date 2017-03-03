This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for March 3, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Ryan Zinke confirmedMarch 1, 2017
The Senate voted this morning to confirm Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana to the Department of Interior. The vote was 68-31, report CNN politics.
Influenza cases confirmed in Montana says DPHHSFebruary 27, 2017
Butte - The department of Public Health and Human Services has confirmed five cases on influenza in Montana for this season. Three cases in Missoula County and two from Lewis and Clark County have been reported. The public should take this as an important reminder to get vaccinated says the DPHHS website.
As Congress returns Health care and Supreme court are on the agendaFebruary 27, 2017
As congress returns to Washington this week they will tackle the two priorities of healthcare and supreme court appointee. President Trump will have his first speech to joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Bill Cosby trial, jurors not from Montgomery countyFebruary 27, 2017
The criminal sexual assault trial for Bill Cosby will stay in Montgomery County Court. Defense motion has been granted ordering jurors to come from another county for the trial. Jury selection could take place before the first trial date of June 5, 2017, reports CNN.
Trump wants to give public money to private schoolsFebruary 21, 2017
The first-of-its-kind ever tax credit scholarship program is being considered by Trump administration. This would channel billions of dollars to children that would attend private schools to include religious schools from the working class, reports Politico.
City Desk
