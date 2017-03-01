City Desk





March 2, 2017

Butte - The outdoor clothing and recreation equipment company, Patagonia, has renewed its support for the 2017 Montana Folk Festival set for Butte July 7-9 by signing on as a $5,000 sponsor of the event.

“We are thrilled to again be a part of this major regional event that draws visitors from throughout the region to enjoy the music, dance, art and cuisine at the Montana Folk Festival,” said Beth Sullivan of the Dillon Outlet Store. “As the manager of the Dillon outlet store we have our own interests in the vitality of Southwest Montana, and the entire Patagonia family wishes for another great success when the festival returns to Montana in July.”

“We are proud to have Patagonia return as a sponsor,” said George Everett, Festival Director. “They have been supporters from the beginning of this great outdoor adventure and it is great that a company that does business in our neighborhood but also has its world headquarters in Southern California sees the benefit of sponsoring this major regional event. We hope that other businesses closer to Butte will also see the benefit, and explore their options to take advantage of this unique sponsorship opportunity.”

For more information about Patagonia and their line of products, visit www.patagonia.com or visit the Dillon Outlet Store in person at 16 S. Idaho Street in Dillon or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Patagonia-Outlet/156367444401503.

Details about the 2017 Montana Folk Festival coming to Butte and Montana this July 7-9 as they develop can be found at www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at mtfolkfest.