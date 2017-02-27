City Desk





Feb. 28, 2017

ButteNews.net



While initial reports that the proposed sale of the Action, Inc. building on North Main was dead were premature, the sale has now been taken off life support.



Action, Inc. publicly pulled the plug on the proposed sale yesterday in a press release.

“After thoughtful deliberation, the Action Inc. board of directors decided it was in the best interest of our non-profit corporation and the low-income clients we serve, to explore other uses for the property, including exploration of uses that congtribute to housing solutions.”

Until the board’s action, the sale was only, in the words of Miracle Max, “only mostly dead.”