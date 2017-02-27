The department of Public Health and Human Services has confirmed five cases on influenza in Montana for this season. Three cases in Missoula County and two from Lewis and Clark County have been reported. The public should take this as an important reminder to get vaccinated says the DPHHS website.As congress returns to Washington this week they will tackle the two priorities of healthcare and supreme court appointee. President Trump will have his first speech to joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.The criminal sexual assault trial for Bill Cosby will stay in Montgomery County Court. Defense motion has been granted ordering jurors to come from another county for the trial. Jury selection could take place before the first trial date of June 5, 2017, reports CNN.The first-of-its-kind ever tax credit scholarship program is being considered by Trump administration. This would channel billions of dollars to children that would attend private schools to include religious schools from the working class, reports Politico.Memos from the Homeland Security Department, signed by Secretary John Kelly describe those persons identified for deportation. Any illegal immigrant charged or convicted of any crime to include shop lifting or minor traffic offenses, reports the Chicago Tribune.