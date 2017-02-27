City Desk





February 27, 2017

Butte - The Butte Cobras continue their wining as they sweep the Vancouver Rangers by a combined score of 23-11. The Cobras have officially solidified 3rd place in the WSHL NW Standings and will host the first playoff series every played by a Junior Team at the Butte Community Ice Center

Friday night, the Cobras defeated the Rangers 7-3, Saturday night 9-4 and Sunday afternoon 7-4 ... And to make the sweep even sweeter, the Cobras were honored to present the Peck Children's Foundation with a check for $25,000.00!!!

We would like to thank every person that donated either money or items for our auction to raise such an amazing amount of money.

The Cobras have been in Butte for 3 years and have raised a total of $40,000.00 in that time for Mariah's Challenge, Pediatric Cancer Center, Sorini Foundation as well as the Peck's Children Fund. None of this would be possible without the amazing fans of the team.

Box Scores to each game can be found by going to this page. http://wshlstats.com/team.php?team=186&league=1&season=21#team-schedule



