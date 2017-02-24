City Desk

Butte - The 2017 Montana Folk Festival has selected its theme to interpret in the Montana Folklife Area.

"Each year, we focus on a theme that highlights an important aspect of Montana's heritage. For 2015, that theme is set -- "Making Music in Montana: Celebrating Instrument Makers Under the Big Sky," said George Everett, Festival Director and Festival Executive Committee Member.

This theme will guide the activities, displays and demonstrations of the popular Montana Folklife Area and will include demonstrations and displays by a variety of Montanans who make (and play) a variety of musical instruments.

"Montana has long been known as a place that people have come to to extract resources to make a living. It has also attracted entrepreneurs who create musical instruments for a living."

"Attendees to the Montana Folk Festival this July can expect to see a variety of exhibits, demonstrations and stage performances with Montana made and inspired instruments."

"Meanwhile, musical performers on multiple stages will continue to represent musical traditions from around the world that have contributed to the heritage of our nation on the other major stages," Everett added. "The quality and excitement that fans have come to expect at the festival and the rich variety of the performers will continue. They should plan to come expecting to be amazed -- and bring their dancing shoes."

The festival remains free of admission to all so fundraising efforts are underway and sponsors are still being sought. Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities or contributing in any way to ensure that the festival continues in coming years can visit the festival website for more information or they can send tax-deductible contributions large and small to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 or through a festival Gofundme.com campaign page at www.gofundme.com/mff17.