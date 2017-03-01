This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Tax Deed Sale and Delinquent Taxes Notification
February 24, 2017
BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices reminds property owners that property with delinquent taxes from 2013, are subject to the tax deed sales process if not paid in full by March 1, 2017. After March 1, taxpayers with properties on the 2013 tax delinquency list (see list as of February 24, here: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8861) are required to pay the oldest year of tax subject to deed (2013) plus the current year tax (2016). Please note, the 2013 tax delinquency list will be updated frequently and can be found on the right hand side of the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s office webpage (http://co.silverbow.mt.us/158/Treasurer). Additionally, Butte-Silver Bow will levy a tax deed fee, normally in the range of $150.00 - $200.00 for each outstanding piece of property on top of the outstanding taxes for properties redeemed after the March 1 deadline. Properties not redeemed by March 1, 2017 will be up for Tax Deed.
If you have a parcel of property listed on the 2013 tax delinquency list, we recommend contacting the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s office at(406) 497-6303 immediately.