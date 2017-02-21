City Desk





Below is the Sunday line-up for the Y



Love to swim? Come participate in the Swim-A-Thon at the YMCA! It's easy. Pick up a pledge form at the Y. Get pledges for a specific amount or a dollar amount per lap or minute you swim. The Swim-A-Thon is Friday, March 10. Swim anytime that day, collect your pledges, and return them to the Welcome Center at the Y. All proceeds go to provide swim lesson scholarships and new lane ropes. Please stop at the Welcome Center and pledge someone who is swimming today!

Other Highlights:

BC Championship Swim Meet, Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5. Both pool will be open on Friday, March 3 during set-up, however, the slides and waterfall will be off. The Aquatic Center will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday, reopening on Monday, March 6 at 5:00 a.m.

One day, one ride, one child. First annual Bike-A-Thon, Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

March you calendar, the annual Easter Swim is Friday, April 7, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each child chooses an inflatable spring toy floating in the pool. Bunny hop races and fruit parfaits. $5 per child.

New Class: Spin, Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:00 a.m.

New Class: OULA One in the balcony, Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, 6:30 to 730 p.m. OULA ONE is a yoga Pilates class to the beat of music.

New Class: If you are short on time, we have the class for you. Bi's, Tri's, and Shoulders, Monday and Wednesday, 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. If you want to challenge yourself afterwards, stay for POUND, 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. or Bi's, Tri's, and Shoulders, Tuesday and Thursday, 6:00 to 6:15 a.m., followed by POUND, 6:15 to 6:45 a.m.

Line Dancing has a new time on Thursday, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Recovering from surgery or an accident? We offer pool classes throughout the day Monday through Friday that will help improve your mobility. Come try a class for free.

Are you sitting too much during the day? Move your body at the Y.

Lots of classes to choose from in and out of the water. Register for a Personal Training session to get a tailored workout just for you.