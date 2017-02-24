(U.S. Senate) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement after voting to confirm Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration:

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Montana. They power Main Street, provide good paying jobs, and they innovate in creative ways. I look forward to working with Secretary McMahon to ensure entrepreneurs across our great state can continue to start and grow their operations."



