City Desk
Alcohol compliance checks coming
Feb. 23, 2017
ButteNews.net
Butte-Silver Bow plans to perform alcohol sales compliance checks “in the near future,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a press release.
Both bars and stores where alcoholic beverages are sold will be checked, the release said.
Those businesses should continue with the practices that they have in place to prevent persons under 21 from purchasing alcohol, the release noted. Identification should be checked if there is any question whether or not a person attempting to buy alcohol is of legal age, the sheriff wrote.
“We are planning to make a large number of compliance checks in the coming days. I don’t really anticipate any issues, because our alcohol retailers are god about checking identification. If there is an underage sale, a citation will be issued, but I’m hoping for 100 percent compliance,” the sheriff wrote.