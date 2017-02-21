City Desk

Big Sky Connection

Eric Tegethoff

February 23, 2017

HELENA, Mont. - A coalition of groups across the West is concerned Congress could overturn the Bureau of Land Management's new land-use planning policies before Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana is confirmed as Interior Secretary.

Last week, the U.S. House voted to repeal the Obama-era rule known as "Planning 2.0," under the Congressional Review Act or CRA. That leaves the rule's fate in the hands of the Senate.

Rick Potts, the former manager of the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Montana, says the new process includes public input at the beginning so that plans aren't mired in litigation for years.

"Planning 2.0 really addresses that head on and helps get all the issues identified and out on the table early on in a planning process, so that they can be addressed and resolved," he explained.

If the planning rules are repealed under the CRA, it could tie the hands of the next Interior Secretary. The CRA repeal prohibits the agency from issuing any rules that are "substantially the same" as previous rules without approval from Congress.



The goal of Planning 2.0 is to give the public and the many stakeholders, who advocate for a variety of uses of BLM land, a greater and more collaborative role in the BLM planning process. Potts points out that BLM has been working for the past decade on this new approach.

"I can only believe Congress has gotten some bad information about what Planning 2.0 does and doesn't do, because it actually decreases the red tape and makes the planning process more efficient, more effective," he said. "It gives state and local governments more of a say."

Earlier this month, the Western Governors' Association, which includes Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, sent a letter to Congress expressing concern over Planning 2.0, and asking the agency to revise it in collaboration with states. However, the rules and any potential revisions would be banished for good if Planning 2.0 is taken away under the CRA.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.