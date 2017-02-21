This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Daily National Newscast for February 21, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Trump wants to give public money to private schoolsFebruary 21, 2017
The first-of-its-kind ever tax credit scholarship program is being considered by Trump administration. This would channel billions of dollars to children that would attend private schools to include religious schools from the working class, reports Politico.
Trump expanding number of people targeted for deportationFebruary 21, 2017
Memos from the Homeland Security Department, signed by Secretary John Kelly describe those persons identified for deportation. Any illegal immigrant charged or convicted of any crime to include shop lifting or minor traffic offenses, reports the Chicago Tribune.
Montana's first female chief justice, diesFebruary 21, 2017
Butte - Sunday, at the age of 69, Karla Gray passed away after a battle with cancer. On his Facebook page the Governor said, "Montana is forever stronger and more just as a result of her life, her service and her example," reports local media.
Spicer says President Trump fired FlynnFebruary 14, 2017
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, said that President Trump asked for National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation on Monday. He cited, "evolving and eroding level of trust" with Flynn. According to Sean Spicer it was a trust issue and not a legal issue, says NPR.
Senator Jon Tester votes to confirm Linda McMahonFebruary 14, 2017
(U.S. Senate) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement after voting to confirm Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration:
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Montana. They power Main Street, provide good paying jobs, and they innovate in creative ways. I look forward to working with Secretary McMahon to ensure entrepreneurs across our great state can continue to start and grow their operations."
City Desk
