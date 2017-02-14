City Desk





February 21, 2017

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is conducting an informational meeting to discuss the proposed rehabilitation project on West Park Street from North Western Avenue to Montana Street and on Excelsior Avenue from Platinum Street to Caledonia Street.

The meeting will be held in Butte at

5:00 p.m.

on

Tuesday, Feb. 28

, at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives (17 West Quartz Street). A presentation of the proposed project will begin at

5:30 p.m.

and be followed by a public comment period. Project team members will be available during the meeting to discuss the project.

Proposed work includes milling existing asphalt and replacing with a new asphalt section, updating all existing concrete sidewalk corners with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements, replacing non-standard storm drain inlet grates, removal of existing overhead lighting on Park Street and updating with a new layout with LED, removal of existing traffic signals on Park Street at the intersections of Washington Street and Idaho Street and at the intersection of Excelsior Avenue at Platinum Street, and replacement of the existing traffic signal at Park Street and Excelsior Avenue with a new signal achieving current ADA design standards.

The project also includes changing the existing lane configuration on Park Street to consist of one parking lane, one bike lane and one travel lane in each direction with a center two-way left-turn lane, and changing the pavement marking on Excelsior Avenue from Platinum Street to Galena Street to remove parking on the west side of the street and provide dedicated parking on the east side. Spot replacement of concrete sidewalks and upgrades to all existing traffic signing is also included in this project.

The purpose of this project is to extend the life of the asphalt surfacing, update existing sidewalk corners to current design standards, and improve aesthetics and safety for pedestrians and the traveling public through updated overhead lighting, traffic signalization, signing and pavement markings.



The project is currently in the preliminary design stage with construction anticipated in 2019 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities could be required. During construction, the traveling public including businesses, schools and emergency services should expect short-term impacts including delays and detours.

Community participation is a very important part of the process, and the public is encouraged to attend. MDT attempts to provide accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s participation in any service, program or activity of our department. If you require reasonable accommodations to participate in this meeting, please call Jan Nesset at

at least two days before the meeting.

Opinion, comments and concerns may also be submitted in writing at the meeting, by mail to Jeff Ebert, Butte District Administrator, at MDT’s Butte District office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068 or online

at:

Please indicate comments are for project UPN 8678000 and submit comments by

March 28

.

Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620;

; fax

, or e-mail to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Those using a TTY may call

or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.