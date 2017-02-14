City Desk



This building at 304 North Main Street could still possibly be sold to the Butte Rescue Mission, contrary to reports by local corporate media, though prospects for the sale have dimmed considerably.



Analysis

by Chris Harris

For ButteNews.net



Earlier in the year and in the course of a routine safety inspection the Butte Rescue Mission (Mission) was deemed to be unsafe by Brian Doherty, the B-SB Fire Marshall.

Mr. Doherty and others in local government suggested to the Mission that they attempt to acquire the Homeward Bound Building at 304 N. Main St. While the suggestion was in good faith it proved to be wrought with complexities, largely because Action Inc., the owners of the building, were not made aware of the suggestion before it was made. Moreover, each party has different approach to the issue of homelessness.

The Mission is a faith based, not for profit group that is funded by private donations and governed by a Board of Directors. The Executive Director is Rocky Lyons. She has served in that capacity for the last two and a half years. The approach is simple; no public money is sought, nor is it accepted. In so doing the Mission is able to have requirements that its clients adhere to in order to stay there. Specifically, the tenants are not allowed to stay in the facility during the day to encourage them to look for gainful employment. There is drug and alcohol testing, and a percentage of client income must be paid back to the Mission. The rules are designed to encourage accountability and responsibility.

Action Inc., the owner of the building at 304 N. Main is also a-not for-profit group also governed by a Board of Directors. The Executive Director is Margie Seccomb. She has served in that capacity for a little more than a year and a half. This group does accept public money and actively pursues grants as well. Their program is expansive and involves assistance with housing, heating, and food and nutrition, to name a few. Their role is of a much higher profile, and they must adhere to federal regulations and policies with respect to the clients they serve. In sum, Action Inc. cannot put into place the rules that the Mission has or approach homelessness in the same manner. The acceptance of Federal funds precludes it.

As a result of the efforts of the county, a series of meetings took place concerning the sale of the building. Action Inc.’s Board granted Seccomb limited authority to pursue the potential sale with a price of one hundred thousand dollars. Additionally, they felt that a public meeting should be held so citizens would have a chance to be heard. To be clear, the building was previously used as a transitional housing facility by Action for twenty years, and the current zoning does allow for a homeless shelter. The building is currently vacant. The Mission’s response was to raise the money to purchase the building, and they promptly did. They then sought a formal purchase and sale agreement and agreed to the public meeting. They had announcements printed scheduling the meeting for February 21st at 6 p.m. at the Archives.

At a meeting on February 7th attended by officials from the County, Action Inc., the Mission, and Commissioners Cindi Shaw and Bill Anderson the situation started to deteriorate. Both Commissioners were opposed to the move citing concerns over the density of these types of services, a sentiment shared by Ellen Crain as well. Ms. Crain is the Director of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

No one present asked Shaw, or Anderson the question, “If not in this location then can you please suggest an alternate one.” Karen Sullivan, the Director of the Health Department took an aggressive stance, asking specifically for financials from the Mission, the potential for drug use, a policy on loitering, and the position concerning panhandling, several knowledgeable sources indicated.

To be clear, the issue of panhandling was discussed numerous times earlier in the year, and it was determined that the offenders were not homeless and not tenants of the Mission. Lyons felt that Sullivan’s questions were inappropriate, arguing that the health department director lacked the authority to ask them. According to Paul Buckley, a member of the Mission’s Board, “This is a private property transaction which is allowed by current zoning. Moreover, the questions are frankly related to zoning, not the health department”. A call was made to ask Sullivan whether her questions were appropriate given the facts, and how she concluded that she had the authority to ask them. The phone call was not returned.

On February 16th at 12:50 p.m. Lyons received a call from John Emeigh at KXLF, informing her that there was to be no sale, that Action Inc. had decided not to sell. The Montana Standard reported the same thing the next morning.

In actuality, according to Seccomb, Action Inc.’s Board did not say definitively that the sale could not occur. Although an unnamed Board member said that it would be “difficult,” essentially what the Board asked of Seccomb is that the sale be “slowed down” in an effort to reassess the sale and its effects.

So, at the present time, the Mission has one hundred thousand dollars sitting in an account,; Action Inc. is contemplating how to proceed, if at all, and some civic leaders are suffering from “not in my backyard syndrome,” and B-SB is awaiting the results.

As the fate of the Mission remains unclear, it is clear that B-SB needs to give serious thought as to what its authority is, or isn’t, and where those lines are drawn.