Spicer says President Trump fired FlynnFebruary 14, 2017
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, said that President Trump asked for National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation on Monday. He cited, "evolving and eroding level of trust" with Flynn. According to Sean Spicer it was a trust issue and not a legal issue, says NPR.
Senator Jon Tester votes to confirm Linda McMahonFebruary 14, 2017
(U.S. Senate) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement after voting to confirm Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration:
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Montana. They power Main Street, provide good paying jobs, and they innovate in creative ways. I look forward to working with Secretary McMahon to ensure entrepreneurs across our great state can continue to start and grow their operations."
Water well dispute may soon endFebruary 14, 2017
Helena - The amount of water new residential developments may draw from areas with limited resources is part of a Montana House endorsed bill. On Monday of this week the House voted 66-34 in favor of a measure that would reverse a 2016 Montana Supreme Court ruling that allowed multiple small wells to dray from the same water source without a permit, according to Associated Press.
Bureau of Indian Affairs might take over the vacated Montana prisonFriday 14, 2014
Billings - A vacant prison may soon reopen if a lease can be secured by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Nedra Darling, a spokeswoman for the BIA said the agency's expectation is to take over the Two Rivers Detention Facility in Hardin in April, according to NBC Montana.
Shooting range for ButteFebruary 14, 2017
Butte - Plans are underway to create a shooting range. The home for the range will be behind Big Butte. The area has been long used for these activities but planners want to make it a more organized area with shooting benches, targets and a parking area, reports local media.
