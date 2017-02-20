City Desk
Mining City Mischief for Feb. 20, 2017
Feb. 20, 2017
Woman assaulted, carpet shot
Police arrested Michael Dunne at the Safeway on Front Street Sunday, police reported. The night before he assaulted both his girlfriend and his carpet, police said.
The couple argued that evening at their residence, police said.
Their words escalated into violence when Mr. Dunne threw his partner to the floor, police reported.
He then grabbed a rifle and, “pointed it at her head,” Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters at this morning’s media briefing.
Next Dunne threatened to shoot the woman, police said. With the threat made, Mr. Dunne discharged the rifle into the carpet, police said.
Authorities were unable to find the discharged .223 caliber bullet, but they were able to find a spent shell casing. The undersheriff noted that the bullet would have made a tiny hole in the carpet that would be difficult to detect.
The woman received minor injuries during the attack, police said.
Police found “several weapons” in the home, the undersheriff said.
Dunne had taken his partner’s phone, and she was unable to call police until the next day, the police reported.
Mr. Dunne has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and partner family member assault with a weapon, a felony as well, according to the Monday jail roster.
Mr. Dunne is 48 and from Butte, police said.