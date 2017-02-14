City Desk
Mining City Mischief for Feb. 17, 2017
Spud stop
After a woman nearly struck a driver on south Montana, an officer caught up with her at Spud McGee’s.
Rachel Bradley was parked in front of the bar, her engine still running, police told reporters.
She failed field sobriety maneuvers at the scene, and she refused to take the breathalyzer test at the detention center, police said.
She was charged with DUI refusal. Ms. Bradley is 29 and from Butte. Reference the police report ending with 895.
Hit, run, jail
Shortly after the bars closed this morning, a vehicle struck another vehicle at Dewey and Harrison and then left the scene, a witness reported to police.
Officers caught up with a suspect vehicle at Argyle and Monroe. Driving the Dodge truck was Emery Salcido, police reported.
Salcido smelled of alcohol and had “blood shot eyes,” police said at this morning’s media briefing.
Mr. Salcido failed field sobriety maneuvers at the scene and at the detention center, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters. Taking the breath test, the suspect blew two times over the legal limit, police said.
He has been charged with hit and run, aggravated DUI, no liability insurance, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police reported.
Mr. Salcido is 29 and from Butte.
See the police report ending in 907.