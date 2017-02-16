This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Montana Department of Transportation informational meeting
February 16, 2017
Rehabilitation Project Proposed for West Park Street and Excelsior
To find out what the plan is in regards to this project there will be a meeting on Tuesday, February 28, at 5:00 pm. The location is Butte-Silver Bow Archives on 17 West Quartz Street.
At 5:30 pm there will be a presentation of the proposed rehabilitation project and a public comment session to follow. The project team members will be on site to discuss and answer all of your questions.
Some of the proposed items for rehabilitation include:
- · A mill and plan mix overlay
- · Americans with Disabilities Act enhancement at all sidewalk corners
- · Replacing non-standard inlet grates
- · Updating overhead lighting
- · Lane configuration changes on Park
- · Traffic signal removal or replacement a select intersections
- · Pavement marking
- · Parking changes on Excelsior Avenue from Platinum to Galena
- · Spot replacement of concrete sidewalks
- · Replacement of all existing traffic signaling
-
Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives
February 28, 2017 Tuesday
5:00 pm