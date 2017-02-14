City Desk

February 16, 2017

BUTTE – MSU Extension Agent Butte Silver Bow City-County, Kellee Anderson, has recently added an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist® credential to her professional achievements. To achieve the credential, an individual must be extensively trained and knowledgeable in a wide range of arboriculture topics and pass a certification exam. In addition to the knowledge one must possess, to even sit for the exam, ISA requires three or more years of full-time, eligible, practical work experience in arboriculture and/or a degree in the field of arboriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, or forestry from a regionally accredited educational institute.

According to ISA, “An arborist, by definition, is an individual trained in the art and science of planting, caring for, and maintaining individual trees. Arborists are knowledgeable about the needs of trees and are trained and equipped to provide proper care. Proper tree care is an investment that can lead to substantial returns. Well-cared-for trees are attractive and can add considerable value to property.

Certified Arborists are individuals who have achieved a level of knowledge in the art and science of tree care through experience and by passing a comprehensive examination developed by some of the nation’s leading experts on tree care. Certified Arborists must also continue their education to maintain their certification and adhere to a Code of Ethics. Therefore, they are more likely to be up to date on the latest techniques in arboriculture.

Becoming an ISA Certified Arborist is a voluntary process through which individuals can measure their knowledge and competence required to provide proper tree care. ISA Certification is not government-sponsored or government-endorsed; it is administered by the International Society of Arboriculture as a way for tree care professionals to demonstrate their commitment to the profession and the industry.”

Butte-Silver Bow is pleased to have a community asset like Kellee and would like to thank her for going above and beyond her required duties as the County’s horticulture focused Extension Agent to attain this certification and continue to use her skills to assist Butte’s citizens.