February 15, 2017

BUTTE – In partnership with Butte’s active transportation community, the Montana Independent Living Program, the Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and more, are working together to improve the pedestrian and bicycling environment for all Butte citizens.

Butte has formed a team to apply for participation in a three day training and networking opportunity for Montana cities or counties interested in making their communities safer and more accessible for walking and bicycling. Butte will host The Building Active Communities Initiative (BACI) workshop, a project of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in cooperation with Montana State University’s Office of Rural Health, May 16-18, 2017.

The team has launched an on-line survey to identify the opportunities and barriers to walking and bicycling in Butte. “The participation of Butte’s residents is critical to understanding why local folks may or may not walk or bike. We envision the development of an Active Transportation Plan for Butte – one that reflects the feedback from this survey,” said Cassie Weightman of the Montana Independent Living Project and an avid outdoor recreationalist. Team members are seeking input from the community and are organizing public listening sessions to be announced.

From Cathy Costakis, Senior Consultant with the Montana Nutrition and Physical Activity (NAPA) Program; “The need for more safe, connected and walkable Montana communities is pressing. Local governments, businesses and families are faced with a crisis of rising healthcare costs driven by ever increasing sedentary lifestyles and preventable chronic diseases. Poor access to safe active transportation and recreation opportunities is putting America’s youngest generation at risk for living shorter and less healthy lifespans than their parents’ generation. At the same time, demand is on the rise for safer and more accessible communities to better serve people with disabilities and the growing number of seniors. Finally, local leaders are recognizing the economic benefits of safe, accessible and walkable communities, including the opportunity to attract new businesses, tourism and a stable, well-paid workforce.”

Citizens can accesses and take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LK2FRVF or from a link on the Butte-Silver Bow website.

For more information, questions or to express interest in participating or hosting a listening session, please contact one of the following team members: Cassie Weightman, Montana Independent Living Project, 406-782-4834, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Todd Hoar, Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council, 406-723-2070, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or Dori Skrukrud, Butte Silver-Bow Community Development Office, 406-497-6469, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







