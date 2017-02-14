City Desk
MSU Extension is offering 2017 Introduction Master Gardener course I
February 15, 2017
BUTTE- In partnership, MSU Extension Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, and Powell counties invite you to Level 1 Master Gardener. Class will begin Monday March 6, 2017, and run for eight consecutive weeks through April 24. Class will be in the conference center at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort (1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT) 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Level 1 Master Gardener is intended for beginner to intermediate gardeners who seek increased success in vegetable or flower production and to better understand yard and garden maintenance.
Topics covered include: an introduction to Montana State University Extension and the Master Gardener Program, soils and fertilizer, plant growth and development, vegetable gardening, flowers and herbaceous ornamentals, native plants, planting and maintaining trees and shrubs, proper pruning technique, maintaining turf grass, irrigation, small fruit, fruit trees, compost, and Integrated Pest Management (IPM).
Level 1 Master Gardener certification of completion requires passage of an open book exam and 20-hours of volunteer community service. Master Gardener registration fee of $150 includes Master Gardener Handbook as well as all course materials.
To register for Master Gardener Level 1, call the MSU Extension Butte-Silver Bow City-County office at (406) 723-0217, or visit us at 305 W Mercury St, Suite. 303 in uptown Butte, or contact one of the partnered MSU Extension offices Anaconda-Deer Lodge
(406) 563-4035 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., and Powell counties (406) 846-9791 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).
Kellee Anderson, MSU Extension Agent serving Butte-Silver Bow City-County; telephone 406-723-0217 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.