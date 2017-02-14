City Desk
MENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST TO DISCUSS CHILDHOOD TRAUMA LINKS TO SUICIDE PREVENTION
February 14, 2017
Butte, MT – Nationally known trauma specialist Stacy G. York will visit Butte next week, Feb. 20-21, to teach and engage community members on the importance of understanding childhood trauma and its links to chronic disease, mental illness and suicide prevention.
The free, full-day training Feb. 20 will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butte High School Auditorium, 401 S. Wyoming St. This training will focus on how educators and administrators can respond to trauma in children and touch on the importance of brain development in childhood education and success.
A shorter half-day training Feb. 21 is open and applicable to the public, and will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon in the Butte Brewery conference room. Register at http://www.mtsoarsbutte.com/events.
York’s visit is in response to the need to create a healthier community and combat suicide risk. In 2014, Montana had the highest suicide rate in the nation – 23.8 per 100,000 people. This visit is also part of a larger effort to help Butte to become a trauma-informed community. SOARS Butte is working to improve academic and social successes among youth by strengthening family, school and community connections, and to raise awareness and access to mental health services.
York, a former Montana resident, is a licensed clinical social worker who has spent the past 16 years working with children and families in the mental health field. She stresses the importance of community engagement and how we all have a responsibility to create a healthier community and ensure that our children have good mental health. For more information, visit her website, http://bewhatsright.com/.
If you would like more information about this topic, or if you would like to schedule an interview with Stacy York, please contact Karen Sullivan at (406) 497-5003 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..