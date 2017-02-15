(U.S. Senate) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement after voting to confirm Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration:

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Montana. They power Main Street, provide good paying jobs, and they innovate in creative ways. I look forward to working with Secretary McMahon to ensure entrepreneurs across our great state can continue to start and grow their operations."



- The amount of water new residential developments may draw from areas with limited resources is part of a Montana House endorsed bill. On Monday of this week the House voted 66-34 in favor of a measure that would reverse a 2016 Montana Supreme Court ruling that allowed multiple small wells to dray from the same water source without a permit, according to Associated Press.- A vacant prison may soon reopen if a lease can be secured by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Nedra Darling, a spokeswoman for the BIA said the agency's expectation is to take over the Two Rivers Detention Facility in Hardin in April, according to NBC Montana.- Plans are underway to create a shooting range. The home for the range will be behind Big Butte. The area has been long used for these activities but planners want to make it a more organized area with shooting benches, targets and a parking area, reports local media.President Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, has resigned amid allegations he inappropriately talked about U.S. sanctions with a Russian official. In December Flynn allegedly misled Vice President Pence about conversations he had with Russian ambassador. This occured before Trump was inaugurated, says NPR.