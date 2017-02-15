City Desk
TESTER TO HOLD ONLINE TOWN HALL MEETING
February 14, 2017
Bozeman, Mont. - U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced he will host an online town hall meeting with Montanans on Facebook on Wednesday, February 15th.
The announcement comes after Tester has been hosting public events all across Montana and receiving an unprecedented volume of phone calls, emails and letters from Montanans who want to engage in important policy discussions.
"I am hosting an online town hall to hear directly from Montanans and answer questions about the future of health care, our economy, and our public schools," Tester said. "Montanans deserve a say in their government, and folks in Washington must do their job and answer to their bosses-the folks they represent back home."
Tester will take questions from Montanans on Facebook Live; constituents may also post questions ahead of time HERE.
Online Townhall with Senator Tester
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
6:30 pm MT
Facebook Live
Tester's office has received tens of thousands of phone calls and emails from Montanans since the beginning of the year.