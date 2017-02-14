This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
2017 Open Play Pickleball
February 14, 2017
BUTTE – Pickleball is back at the Butte Civic Center Annex; Spring Open Play will begin Monday, February 27, at the Butte Civic Center Annex and run through Friday, June 9. The Annex will be open Monday through Friday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to noon Tuesday evenings from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fees are $5 per person per visit or $50 for the 15 week season. For players without their own equipment, Parks & Recreation will provide paddles and balls for each session. All players must complete the Recreation Activity/Release Form prior to participation. The Activity/Release Form is available online at http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8194 or for pick-up at the Parks & Recreation Office, 126 W Granite or at the Civic Center main office between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
For questions or concern, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Special Events Coordinator, Bob Lazzari at (406) 497-6535 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..