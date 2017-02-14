City Desk

Saturday Night Live is this week, February 18, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for all 6th, 7th, and 8th grade Butte area students. Active teens receive a free membership after completing orientation. Membership forms are available at the Welcome Center if you still need to fill one out. There will be games, dancing, swimming, pizza and pop. Free for all active teens.

New Class: Spin, Wednesday, 6:15 am to 7:00 am

New Class: OULA ONE in the balcony, Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 am to 11:30 am and on Wednesday, 6:30 pm to 730 pm. OULA ONE is a yoga Pilates class to the beat of music. Come and move with us!

New Class: If you are short on time, we have the class for you starting tomorrow: Bi's, Tri's, and Shoulders on Monday and Wednesday, 8:45 AM to 9:15 am. If you want to challenge yourself afterwards, stay for POUND, 8:45 am to 9:15 am or Bi's, Tri's, and Shoulders on Tuesday and Thursday, 6:00 am to 6:15 am, followed by POUND, 6:15 am to 6:45 am

Mark your calendar, Friday, March 10, 3rd Annual Swim-A-Thon. All funds raised are for new pool ropes and swim scholarships for our youth to learn how to swim.

Line Dancing has a new time on Thursday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

School's Out Camp on Monday, February 20, 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. Register now to reserve your spot.

Be one of the 50% who are sticking to their fitness goals for the new year. Try a new class called Tabata. Tabata follows the format of 20 seconds of very high intensity exercise, 10 seconds of rest, repeated 8 times. Monday, 12:15 pm to 100 pm, also on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Recovering from surgery or an accident? We offer pool classes throughout the day Monday through Friday that will help improve your mobility. Come try a class for free.