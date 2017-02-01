City Desk
What’s Happening at the Butte YMCA
Beginning Line Dance, Wednesdays, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Thursdays, 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Cost: $5.00 per class for non-members.
Pound, Sweat, Repeat, A cardio jam session inspired by the fun of playing drums. Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. & 6:15 – 6:45 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 6:00 – 6:45 a.m., Sunday 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Cost: Daily fees for non – members, purchase your ripstix at the Welcome Center for $22.00.
Saturday Night Live, a free night at the Y for all area 6th, 7th, and 8th graders by a grant from the Dennis and Phylis Washington Foundation, Activities include swimming, water polo, water volleyball, upstairs workout area, dodgeball, music, dancing, pizza and pop, and a raffle for prizes, Saturday February 18, 2017, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.