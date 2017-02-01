City Desk

Buttenews.net

By Diane Larson

February is the second month in both the Julian and Gregorian calendars. It is the shortest month of the year with only 28 days, except for leap year which has one extra day making it 29 day long month, still the shortest.

February is also considered the month of romance, after all Valentine’s Day lands right in the middle. According to History.com, Valentine’s Day was placed on the 14 of the month at the end of the 5th century. Pope Gelasius I declared February 14, 496 A.D. to be the feast day of St. Valentine. There were at least three St. Valentines, however, only one of them was associated with love and marriage.

On this romantic holiday many people exchange cards, candy, flowers and possibly other gifts and ask the recipient, will you be my Valentine? According to Weddingideasmag.com Valentine’s Day is second only to Christmas Eve as having the most proposals. On Christmas Eve 32% of all proposals occur, and Valentine’s Day gets 30%. These two holidays alone carry over 50%; less than 40% are shared by the other five holidays used for this survey. In order of popularity those other holidays are, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, New Year’s Day, and lastly Boxing Day.



While it may not be the #1 day for proposals, Valentine’s Day, named for the Saint associated with love and marriage, is still the romantic holiday. This holiday is about love of all types. Friends, siblings, parents, cousins, co-workers, and fellow students, particularly in grade school, send cards with thoughts of well being, respect and love, but mostly, romantic love. Will you be my Valentine?

So, let’s explore romantic love. The sort of romantic love that brings two people together; resulting in the want or need to spend the rest of their lives together.

In today’s culture, two people wouldn’t even think of marriage without that feeling of being in love. It is that love that brought them together in the first place. Yet, we know that in past times arranged marriages were a norm. For example, according to Psychology Today, in ancient Greece consent for marriage was given by the father of the bride generally without the bride’s knowledge. Love was to arise in marriage with some, while yet in others the idea of love may have been inconsequential.

Arranged marriages have occurred in many cultures throughout the centuries, and in some, they still do today.

So, if you didn’t need love for marriage, what role does it play in our lives. What of romantic love, and how old is the concept?

The web site The Anatomy of Love says that, “love is involuntary. Brain science tells us it’s a drive like thirst. It’s a craving for a specific person.” This web site also says that it is all very natural and normal to have an addiction-like need for another person. The ancient Greeks call this feeling “the madness of the gods.”

Brad Troeger in his TED Ed Talk What is love? confirmed what those ancient Greeks thought. Troeger said, “Love is like an addiction. Perhaps love is a temporary or permanent addiction to a person.” He explained that “chemicals in your brain stimulated by another person can make you develop a habit for that person.” Troeger added that, “love is the most intensely thought about thing in all of humanity.”

Poems by the droves and novels, songs, symphonies, operas and so forth have been penned on the topic of love. It seems more difficult to name a book or song that doesn’t have the concept love at its core than one that does.

The poets in southern France, Psychology Today tells us, invented ‘l’amour courtois’ (courtly love) around the end of the eleventh and extending throughout twelfth century. Courtly love emerged as a theme in the writing about relationships between two people in the poems and novels of the time. Courtly love was a revolutionary idea.

Cultural theorist, Denis de Rougemont of Switzerland, wrote a thesis dedicated to the myth of love. He explained that chivalrous love towards a noble lady is mainly symbolic. The lady represents the spiritual and angelic part of the human being, otherwise the true self. He used Tristan and Isolde as an example, saying this story reflects man’s quest for his own soul. The spiritual deviation is disguised at gallantry and romantic love.

According to many resources romantic love is a modern western concept. Quora.com says that it is only 900 years old. Quora.com also claims that it is “not something biological, but it appears to connect with something deep in our psyche.”

Joseph Campbell also said that our current view of love began with the troubadours in the twelve century. “They’re the first ones in the West that really considered love in the sense that we think of it now, as a person-to-person relationship,” said Campbell in the Power of Myth TV series with Bill Moyers.

Campbell described it as “the seizure that comes in recognizing as where your soul’s counterpart in the other person, and that’s what the troubadours stood for, and that has become the ideal in our lives today.” In other words, seeing your soul’s mate in the other person, your mate.

So whether it is The Monotones asking, Who wrote the book of love? or Tina Turner asking What’s love got to with it? It comes down to love being the most thought about concept, most written about and possibly the thing that leaves us the most bewildered and puzzled, when it haves us in its control.