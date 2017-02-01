City Desk

Feb. 13, 2017

ButteNews.net



Turning the tables



A friendly visit turned angry when Tyler Lombard was sitting with friends at their home on Wall Street in Butte.



Mr. Lombard is a homeless man from Oregon.

The cordial visit became chaos when Mr. Lombard overturned furniture and hit his host in the head, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

Police responded as the disturbance was in progress. Mr. Lombard was arrested for simple assault. Once processing began at the detention center, officers found 1.7 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack.

A check discovered that Mr. Lombard also had warrants totaling $2,000 out of Butte City Court.

The incident occurred near 2 am this morning.

Party in the front

Roughly four hours earlier, violence erupted at a table in front of the Party Palace on Park.

According to police, Jared Burns pushed a table into another man. As the victim stood up, Burns “struck him in the head,” Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters at the briefing.

Burns was arrested and charged with simple assault.



