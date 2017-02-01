This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
The Butte Cobras defeat a harrowing bus ride to Seattle, then they defeat Seattle
The Butte Cobras had an absolutely miserable trip to Seattle as they fought snow, black ice, avalanche warnings and winter storm warnings on the west coast. They left last night to prepare for any delays and had to divert around Snoqualimie Pass and drive via Vancouver WA to finally get to Mt Lake Terrace Washington. The trip lasted approximately 22 hours and the team arrived at the rink 35 minutes prior to puck drop..
February 9, 2017
February 9, 2017
The bus ride did not stop the Cobras from going into Seattle's barn and defeating them 9-3 , and earning a 17-1-2 record over the past 20 games
The Cobras will take on the Totems tomorrow night and finish the series on Saturday night