February 7, 2017

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech women’s basketball’s Hattie Thatcher broke a 25-year old record on Saturday . The senior point guard tallied eight assists in the loss to No. 2 Lewis-Clark State, but only needed five to become the all-time assists leader for the Orediggers. Thatcher found teammate Rachel Farris for a free-throw line jumper midway through the third quarter to break the all-time mark.

Sherry Sparks held the previous mark finishing her career with 467 assists. Sparks played from 1987-1991. She also holds the record for most assists in a season with 252 in 1990.

Thatcher, a Butte native and Butte High graduate, has been a consistent pass first point guard throughout her four seasons for the Orediggers. The four year starter is averaging 5.2 assists per game this season and 4.8 assists over her career. Thatcher embodies the Butte image of a tough, blue collar worker having not missed a game as a freshman and sophomore and has consistently battled through injuries to stay on the floor the last two seasons.

Thatcher is averaging 11 points and 4.6 rebounds this year. Her total assist count is 471 with five more regular season games to go. Thatcher has helped Montana Tech to their best start in Frontier Conference play since the 2012-13 season. Montana Tech sits in fifth place in the formidable Frontier Conference standings with the top six teams advancing to the Frontier Conference Tournament.

Montana Tech hosts two games on Kelvin Sampson Court this week. First up is the University of Great Falls this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.